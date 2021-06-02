$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,547 shares of company stock worth $6,494,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

