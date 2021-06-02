Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$92 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Hair bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

