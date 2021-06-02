Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,771 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,583% compared to the typical daily volume of 737 call options.
NASDAQ AYRO opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35. Ayro has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $187.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.98.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.
