Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,771 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,583% compared to the typical daily volume of 737 call options.

NASDAQ AYRO opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35. Ayro has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $187.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.98.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Ayro by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ayro by 2,330.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ayro by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ayro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

