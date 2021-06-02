Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cloudera Call Options (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 47,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,525% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,911 call options.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

