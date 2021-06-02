Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,632.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Insiders sold a total of 125,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,300 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,967,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.