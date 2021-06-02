Reviewing Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) & Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 30.40% 10.59% 1.17% Hanmi Financial 21.43% 9.96% 0.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Hanmi Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $110.77 million 2.81 $29.35 million N/A N/A Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.46 $42.20 million $1.38 15.51

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial Services and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanmi Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.61%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hanmi Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 26 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Broome County of New York. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, and credit cards; SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February 16, 2021, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

