Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.10.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.