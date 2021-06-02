Xponance Inc. Sells 82,656 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

