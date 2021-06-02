Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,468 shares of company stock worth $13,939,096. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

