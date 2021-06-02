Davis R M Inc. Sells 120 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

