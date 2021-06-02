Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

ISTB opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.