Terracoin (TRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $447.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $531,253.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,349.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $693.52 or 0.01856846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00472871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00054977 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001466 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004822 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

