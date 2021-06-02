Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 29th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $220,498.00. Insiders own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Saga Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 12.2% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

