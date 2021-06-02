Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $308.07

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.07.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $276.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.66. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.