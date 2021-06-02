Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HubSpot.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HUBS stock opened at $492.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.72. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $198.68 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -246.02 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

