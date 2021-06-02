Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.41. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after buying an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,647,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $16,922,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

