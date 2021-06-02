Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.54. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vontier will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE:VNT opened at $35.10 on Friday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

