alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives €15.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.80 ($18.58).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €14.93 ($17.56) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

