Jetcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.51 Million (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $688,922.36 and $1.51 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.01033527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.68 or 0.09627150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

