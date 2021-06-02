ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.