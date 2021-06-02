Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRB opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

