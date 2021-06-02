Systematic Financial Management LP Has $438,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 74.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

