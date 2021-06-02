Camden Capital LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

