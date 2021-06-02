Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $12,792,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.