Camden Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

