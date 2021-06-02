Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Square were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 96.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Shares of Square stock opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.38 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.71. The company has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 312.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock valued at $357,607,678. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.