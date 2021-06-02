Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

