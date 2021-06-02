Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Earnings of $5.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $3.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.62 to $22.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.55 to $20.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

TMO opened at $447.01 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $330.57 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.20. The company has a market capitalization of $175.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.