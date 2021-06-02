SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $302.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.61. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 245.75 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,790,734 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.