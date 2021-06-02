DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DraftKings by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

