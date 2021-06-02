Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.04.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,433 shares of company stock valued at $61,964,251. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $222.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.43 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.87 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

