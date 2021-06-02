Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

