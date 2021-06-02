RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 1.68. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,366. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

