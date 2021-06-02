Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

