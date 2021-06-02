BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 289 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global Payments by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $193.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

