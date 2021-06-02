BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $710,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $267.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.60 and a 1-year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

