3,142 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

