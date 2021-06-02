Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.85.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $373.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

