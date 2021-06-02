W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.