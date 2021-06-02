Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after buying an additional 454,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

