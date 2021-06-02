21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-$227.42 million.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.
NASDAQ:VNET opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $44.45.
21Vianet Group Company Profile
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.
