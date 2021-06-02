Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -478.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,598 shares of company stock worth $1,449,335. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

