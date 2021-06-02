Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 77,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 66,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $281.44 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

