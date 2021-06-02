Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.