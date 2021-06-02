Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 3.63% of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $7,373,000.

NYSEARCA:DSOC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80.

