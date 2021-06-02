Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

