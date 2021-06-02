Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) Plans GBX 4.40 Dividend

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.32. The firm has a market cap of £123.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. Majedie Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.18 ($3.31).

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

