Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) Plans GBX 4.40 Dividend

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.32. The firm has a market cap of £123.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. Majedie Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.18 ($3.31).
Majedie Investments Company Profile
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.