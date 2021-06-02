CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Receives C$11.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

CWX opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.14. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.09 million and a PE ratio of 0.21.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$467.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.0250289 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 188.24%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

