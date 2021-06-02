Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

