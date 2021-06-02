IMAX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,032 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $250,464 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

